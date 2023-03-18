Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.