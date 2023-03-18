British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.4 %
British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
