UBS Group Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 346,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 58,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.