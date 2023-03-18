Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

UNVR opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

