Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

About Super Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.