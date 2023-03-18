Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.
Super Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
