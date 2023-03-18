LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $260.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,927.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.05.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

