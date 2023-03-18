Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $81.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB opened at $61.47 on Monday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

