Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

NAPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,537.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 302,298 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAPA opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.