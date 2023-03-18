StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WERN. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after buying an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

