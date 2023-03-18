StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Winmark Trading Up 0.3 %
WINA stock opened at $295.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $300.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 12.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 28.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
About Winmark
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
