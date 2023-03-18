Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $172.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

