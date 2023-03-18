Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFCGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $355.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

