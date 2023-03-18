Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $288.71 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its 200 day moving average is $280.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

