Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $361.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.