Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

