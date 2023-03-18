Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,477 shares of company stock worth $840,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.