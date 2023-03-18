Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Woodward stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

