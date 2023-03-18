Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.
Woodward Trading Down 3.5 %
Woodward stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68.
Insider Activity at Woodward
In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
