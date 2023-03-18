StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,786,000 after buying an additional 1,249,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
