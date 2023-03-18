Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

