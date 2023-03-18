WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 116.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.