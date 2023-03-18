Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

