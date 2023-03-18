Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 4.9 %

ZEUS stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Olympic Steel

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

