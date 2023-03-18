Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Olympic Steel Stock Down 4.9 %
ZEUS stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Insider Activity at Olympic Steel
In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
Featured Stories
