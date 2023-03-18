StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $223.34 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.