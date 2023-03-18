Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

