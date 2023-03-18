Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Zynex has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

