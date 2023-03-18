Critical Review: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) versus Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charge Enterprises has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% Charge Enterprises -5.11% -142.29% -18.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 Charge Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and Charge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Charge Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 302.54%. Given Charge Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than TechTarget.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Charge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.32 $41.61 million $1.30 26.52 Charge Enterprises $477.02 million 0.51 -$51.67 million N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises.

Summary

TechTarget beats Charge Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.