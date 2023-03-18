Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) vs. SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Head-To-Head Review

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) and SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Faurecia S.E. and SAF-Holland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faurecia S.E. 2 2 4 0 2.25 SAF-Holland 0 1 0 0 2.00

Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. SAF-Holland has a consensus target price of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given SAF-Holland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAF-Holland is more favorable than Faurecia S.E..

Dividends

Profitability

Faurecia S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAF-Holland pays an annual dividend of C$0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Faurecia S.E. pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAF-Holland pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Faurecia S.E. and SAF-Holland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Faurecia S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of SAF-Holland shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faurecia S.E. and SAF-Holland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 19.23 SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A C$0.77 13.60

SAF-Holland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faurecia S.E., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Faurecia S.E. beats SAF-Holland on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faurecia S.E.

(Get Rating)

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms. The Interiors segment engages in designing, manufacture and assembly of instrument panels and complete cockpits, door panels and modules. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust systems, solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles, and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles. The Clarion Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems and cockpit electronic. The company was founded on July 1, 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About SAF-Holland

(Get Rating)

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry. The Americas segment manufactures and sells key components for the semi-trailer, trailer, truck, bus and recreational vehicle industries. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry, axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins and landing legs as well as coupling devices. The APAC/China segment manufactures and sale of axle and suspension systems for buses, trailers and semi-trailers. The company was founded on December 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.