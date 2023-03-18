Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) is one of 985 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enliven Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enliven Therapeutics Competitors 4055 14848 41217 704 2.63

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.67%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enliven Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A $1.49 million 111.26 Enliven Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $245.74 million -4.11

Enliven Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A 2.12% 2.00% Enliven Therapeutics Competitors -3,332.91% -212.24% -37.42%

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

