Financial Analysis: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) versus Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Security Bancshares pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Security Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 2 1 3 0 2.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 30.70% 14.23% 1.16% Danske Bank A/S -10.69% -2.62% -0.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $47.81 million 2.21 $15.69 million $0.91 6.82 Danske Bank A/S $5.83 billion N/A -$717.63 million ($0.38) -26.18

United Security Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danske Bank A/S. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions. The Personal and Business Customers segment serves personal customers and small and medium-sized corporates across all Nordic markets. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment deals with large corporate and institutional customers. The Danica Pension offers pension schemes, life insurance policies, and health insurance policies in Denmark and Norway. The Northern Ireland segment provides services to retail and commercial customers through a network of branches and business centers in Northern Ireland alongside digital channels. The Non-core segment includes customer segments that are no longer considered part of the core business. The Group Functions segment represents the group treasury, group support functions and eliminations, including the elimination of returns on own shares

