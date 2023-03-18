Critical Comparison: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) versus Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY)

Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Robinsons Retail and Dillard’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinsons Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Dillard’s 2 1 0 0 1.33

Dillard’s has a consensus price target of $256.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Robinsons Retail.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Robinsons Retail pays an annual dividend of C$2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.3%. Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Robinsons Retail pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.1% of Robinsons Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinsons Retail and Dillard’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A C$31.03 0.32 Dillard’s $7.00 billion 0.78 $891.60 million $50.83 6.25

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Robinsons Retail. Robinsons Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Robinsons Retail and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s 12.98% 55.47% 23.76%

Summary

Dillard’s beats Robinsons Retail on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinsons Retail

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings. The company also operates do-it-yourself (DIY) stores under the Handyman Do it Best, True Value, True Home, Robinsons Builders, Home Plus, De Oro Pacific Home Plus, and A.M. Builders' Depot brands that offer DIY and home improvement products; operates and franchises convenience stores under the Ministop name that provide fresh and ready to eat products; and operates drug stores under the South Star Drug name that offer prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, as well as food, personal care, and other products. In addition, it operates toys and juvenile products under Toys ‘R' Us name; consumer electronics and appliances stores under Robinsons Appliances and Saver's Appliance name; beauty products under the Benefit, Shiseido, and Elizabeth Arden brands; mass merchandise stores under the Daiso Japan, Arcova, and Super50 name; pet retail under the Pet Lovers Centre name; and discount store under the No Brand name. It operates 2,208 stores, including 286 supermarkets, 52 department stores, 227 DIY stores, 456 convenience stores, 899 drug stores, and 288 specialty stores. Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pasig City, the Philippines.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William Thomas Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

