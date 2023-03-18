Ouster (OUST) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ouster to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ouster alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million -$93.98 million -1.30 Ouster Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ouster’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ouster and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Summary

Ouster peers beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.