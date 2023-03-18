Ouster (OUST) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ouster to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
Ouster has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Ouster and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ouster
|$33.58 million
|-$93.98 million
|-1.30
|Ouster Competitors
|$660.73 million
|$16.32 million
|6.16
Insider & Institutional Ownership
28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Ouster and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ouster
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|Ouster Competitors
|57
|154
|267
|5
|2.46
Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Ouster and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ouster
|-297.38%
|-52.75%
|-42.91%
|Ouster Competitors
|-203.41%
|-54.42%
|-30.51%
Summary
Ouster peers beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
