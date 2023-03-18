Comparing CI&T (CINT) and Its Peers

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CI&T alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1433 2549 83 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.95%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 34.09%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares CI&T and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.72 CI&T Competitors $19.96 billion $188.37 million 20.87

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.07% -7.54% 0.09%

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.