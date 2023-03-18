Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Buckle

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.