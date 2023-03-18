Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Buckle Price Performance
Shares of BKE stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.06.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
