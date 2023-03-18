BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $21.27 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

