Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

