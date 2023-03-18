Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $29,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $8,858,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

