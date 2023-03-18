StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 237.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

