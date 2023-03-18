BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.
BHP opened at $57.60 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
