BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $57.60 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

About BHP Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.