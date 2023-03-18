Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics



Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

