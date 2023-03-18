Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $463.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.53. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.