StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $164.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

