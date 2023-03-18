Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $47.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
