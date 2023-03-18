Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $47.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

