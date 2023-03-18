Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $47.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.