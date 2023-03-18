Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

