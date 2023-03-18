Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $208.49 on Thursday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

