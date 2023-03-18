StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.8 %

ALG stock opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,761,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

