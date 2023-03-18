AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,640,211.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

