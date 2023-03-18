Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

