Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

