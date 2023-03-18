Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Financial Comparison

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Banco BBVA Argentina pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco BBVA Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.8% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco BBVA Argentina and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco BBVA Argentina $5.63 billion 0.14 $452.88 million $1.75 2.23 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 2.02 $109.00 million $856.03 7.07

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco BBVA Argentina 7.37% 16.04% 2.85% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.38% 8.48% 0.92%

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

