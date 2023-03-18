Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) vs. DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Financial Comparison

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -220.94% -6,795.29% -183.66% DexCom 11.73% 16.66% 6.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biotricity and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 DexCom 0 2 10 0 2.83

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than DexCom.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 4.30 -$29.13 million ($0.40) -1.57 DexCom $2.91 billion 15.13 $341.20 million $0.81 140.22

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats Biotricity on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

